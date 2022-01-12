Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign QB Dane Evans

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed quarterback Dane Evans through the 2023 season.

The 2021 Grey Cup final starter avoided free agency by putting pen to paper. He was set to hit the market on Feb. 8.

“We are excited that Dane and his family have chosen to stay in Hamilton for the next two seasons,” said Ticats President and Head Coach Orlondo Steinauer. “Dane is not just an outstanding quarterback, but an outstanding human being. His work ethic and authentic leadership skills make him someone that teammates naturally appreciate.”

Evans, 28, has made 18 career starts with Ticats since signing in 2017, including a pair of Grey Cup starts.

The Texas native has completed 393 of 562 passes for 4,924 yards with with 29 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in four CFL seasons.

The pivot started for the Ticats in a second consecutive Grey Cup in 2021, completing four of nine passes for 21 yards before being forced to leave the game due to injury.