Crime

Police search for man who chased two women at night in East Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 2:22 pm
FILE - A Vancouver police cruiser seen in Commercial Drive. View image in full screen
FILE - A Vancouver police cruiser seen in Commercial Drive. Simon Little / Global News

Vancouver police are searching for a suspect who chased two women in East Vancouver last weekend — a “concerning incident,” the detachment said Wednesday.

The women were standing at a bus stop near Commercial Drive and Graveley Street around 2:30 a.m. last Saturday when two men in a black truck pulled up beside them and cat-called.

The truck circled around the women several times, then the passenger exited and started chasing the women, police said in a news release.

Read more: Stabbings, assaults, road rage: Vancouver police stretched over weekend of violent crime

They ran to a safe location and called the police. The suspects drove off and have not been located, police said.

“We know there was a witness standing at the bus stop in the area that may have seen what was going on,” said Const. Tania Visintin. “We are asking for that person, and anyone else with information, to come forward and speak to investigators.”

The incident took place on the same weekend that Vancouver police said they dealt with a “surge” in violent crime.

Between Jan. 7 and 9, the detachment reported at least eight incidents, including assaults, road rage and stabbings. Five suspects were arrested in that timeframe.

In the case of the women who were chased, police are looking for a man described as six feet tall, wearing eyeglasses and a grey and black t-shirt.

Investigators can be reached at 604-717-4021.

