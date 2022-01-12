SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jason Kenney says Alberta won’t follow Quebec’s plan to tax people unvaccinated against COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2022 1:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau waiting on details of Quebec’s proposal to tax the unvaccinated' Trudeau waiting on details of Quebec’s proposal to tax the unvaccinated
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that he received Quebec’s proposal to tax those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and don't have a valid medical exemption, and is still looking at details before commenting further.

Premier Jason Kenney said the Alberta government will not be following Quebec’s plan to impose a financial penalty on those who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kenney said the data shows the unvaccinated are proving to be a vastly greater burden on the hospital system than the vaccinated, but making them pay extra would not be fair.

Read more: Quebec wants to tax people unvaccinated against COVID-19. Can the province do that?

He said the fee would violate the principle of universality of care in Canada’s health system. He noted that it would be akin to making a smoker pay more for lung cancer treatment.

Kenney made the comments Tuesday night during a Facebook live town hall meeting, which took written questions from Albertans.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Anti-vax tax: Quebec to fine unvaccinated who don’t have medical exemptions' Anti-vax tax: Quebec to fine unvaccinated who don’t have medical exemptions
Anti-vax tax: Quebec to fine unvaccinated who don’t have medical exemptions

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced earlier Tuesday that he planned to make the unvaccinated pay a “significant” financial penalty given that they are occupying a disproportionate number of beds in the hospital system.

Trending Stories

Only 10 per cent of Quebec’s population is unvaccinated, Legault said, but added they make up 50 per cent of patients in intensive care beds.

“A health contribution will be charged to all adults that don’t want to get vaccinated. We are there now,” Legault said.

Read more: Quebec’s tax on the unvaccinated could worsen inequity: Black Health Alliance

The Quebec premier did not specify how much this tax would be, but he did say it would be “significant” — and that he does not consider a fine of $50 or $100 to be significant.

Story continues below advertisement

“All Quebec adults who refuse in the coming weeks to at least get a first dose will be getting a bill,” he said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces are “right” to consider ways to encourage and incentivize COVID-19 vaccination.

“Different jurisdictions are making different decisions about how to encourage people to get vaccinated, and as a federal government, we will be continuing to be there to support them in those decisions and to make sure that everyone gets vaccinated,” Trudeau said.

Read more: Provinces ‘right’ to explore vaccination incentives, Trudeau says, as Quebec plans anti-vax tax

— With files from Rachel Gilmore, Global News

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta politics tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagAlberta Legislature tagJason Kenney tagAlberta COVID-19 tagFrancois Legault tagalberta covid-19 vaccine tagAlberta Vaccines tagQuebec Vaccine Tax tagUnvaccinated Tax tagQuebec Unvaccinated Tax tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers