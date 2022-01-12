Jason Kenney says Alberta won’t follow Quebec’s plan to tax people unvaccinated against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney said the Alberta government will not be following Quebec’s plan to impose a financial penalty on those who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kenney said the data shows the unvaccinated are proving to be a vastly greater burden on the hospital system than the vaccinated, but making them pay extra would not be fair.

He said the fee would violate the principle of universality of care in Canada’s health system. He noted that it would be akin to making a smoker pay more for lung cancer treatment.

Kenney made the comments Tuesday night during a Facebook live town hall meeting, which took written questions from Albertans.

Story continues below advertisement

2:08 Anti-vax tax: Quebec to fine unvaccinated who don’t have medical exemptions Anti-vax tax: Quebec to fine unvaccinated who don’t have medical exemptions

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced earlier Tuesday that he planned to make the unvaccinated pay a “significant” financial penalty given that they are occupying a disproportionate number of beds in the hospital system.

Only 10 per cent of Quebec’s population is unvaccinated, Legault said, but added they make up 50 per cent of patients in intensive care beds.

“A health contribution will be charged to all adults that don’t want to get vaccinated. We are there now,” Legault said.

The Quebec premier did not specify how much this tax would be, but he did say it would be “significant” — and that he does not consider a fine of $50 or $100 to be significant.

Story continues below advertisement

“All Quebec adults who refuse in the coming weeks to at least get a first dose will be getting a bill,” he said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces are “right” to consider ways to encourage and incentivize COVID-19 vaccination.

“Different jurisdictions are making different decisions about how to encourage people to get vaccinated, and as a federal government, we will be continuing to be there to support them in those decisions and to make sure that everyone gets vaccinated,” Trudeau said.

— With files from Rachel Gilmore, Global News