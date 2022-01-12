Russia may face more sanctions amid military build-up near Ukraine, Trudeau warns

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Russia may face further Western sanctions as a consequence of its military build-up on the Ukrainian border.

And Trudeau strongly suggests Wednesday that Canada will renew its modest commitment of 200 Canadian Forces personnel to a NATO training mission in Ukraine, amid rising tensions between the West and Russia.

The Ukrainian government has been waiting on Canada to publicly renew the commitment, set to expire at the end of March, as part of show of NATO solidarity toward Russia at a time of rising tensions.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his call for an extension of the Canadian contribution during a phone call with Trudeau on Tuesday.

Talks between NATO leaders and Russia ended Wednesday in Brussels in an attempt to find a solution to the standoff as Moscow masses 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border, stoking fears of an invasion.

Russia wants NATO to reject Ukraine’s bid to join the 30-country military alliance, a demand NATO and the United States flatly reject.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2022.