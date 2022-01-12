Menu

World

Russia may face more sanctions amid military build-up near Ukraine, Trudeau warns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2022 2:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia has power to de-escalate situation at Ukraine border, U.S. says' Russia has power to de-escalate situation at Ukraine border, U.S. says
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki discussed on Monday the strategic talks taking place between the U.S. and Russia, saying she is hopeful President Vladimir Putin takes “the path to diplomacy” regarding a buildup of troops near the Ukraine border. “They have the ability and the power to de-escalate,” she stated.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Russia may face further Western sanctions as a consequence of its military build-up on the Ukrainian border.

And Trudeau strongly suggests Wednesday that Canada will renew its modest commitment of 200 Canadian Forces personnel to a NATO training mission in Ukraine, amid rising tensions between the West and Russia.

The Ukrainian government has been waiting on Canada to publicly renew the commitment, set to expire at the end of March, as part of show of NATO solidarity toward Russia at a time of rising tensions.

Read more: Trudeau belongs on Santa’s naughty list, alongside Chinese and Russian leaders: poll

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his call for an extension of the Canadian contribution during a phone call with Trudeau on Tuesday.

Talks between NATO leaders and Russia ended Wednesday in Brussels in an attempt to find a solution to the standoff as Moscow masses 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border, stoking fears of an invasion.

Russia wants NATO to reject Ukraine’s bid to join the 30-country military alliance, a demand NATO and the United States flatly reject.

Click to play video: 'U.S., Russia prepare for diplomatic talks in Geneva' U.S., Russia prepare for diplomatic talks in Geneva
U.S., Russia prepare for diplomatic talks in Geneva

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
