Oglaza: COVID-19 stabilizing in KFL&A, vaccination numbers strong

Send this page to someone via email

The weekly COVID-19 media briefing from Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health’s medical officer of health has been put on pause for this week and replaced with a video message from Dr. Piotr Oglaza.

The health unit says weekly briefings will return next week.

In the video, Oglaza says early evidence suggests COVID-19 may be stabilizing in the region, as are the positivity rate and hospitalization numbers.

The MOH says those and wastewater surveillance are what is used to gauge COVID-19 activity within KFL&A.

According to the latest numbers on the public health COVID-19 dashboard, active ‘high risk’ cases are at 745, and there are 22 hospitalizations within the health unit’s catchment area.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s vaccination rates continue to rise. According to Oglaza, KFL&A continues to have the highest vaccination uptake in the five to 11 age range with 65.2 per cent having had their first dose, compared with 46.7 per cent across Ontario.

“I would like to thank parents in the KFLA region for having confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage others who have not yet done so to book appointment or look for one of our walking clinics we have in the region,” Oglaza said.

1:42 Hospitals grapple with surge in COVID-19 admissions, staffing shortages Hospitals grapple with surge in COVID-19 admissions, staffing shortages

Despite the steadying or declining presence of COVID-19 in KFL&A, Oglaza urges the public to continue to adhere to public health guidelines, including limiting social gatherings, especially with those more vulnerable to illness.

“We recognize that the past few months have been a challenging time,” Oglaza said.

Story continues below advertisement

“But our successes throughout the pandemic show that working together as a community and following public health protective measures will continue to build our community’s strength.