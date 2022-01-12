SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Oglaza: COVID-19 stabilizing in KFL&A, vaccination numbers strong

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 12:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Hospitals grapple with surge in COVID-19 admissions, staffing shortages' Hospitals grapple with surge in COVID-19 admissions, staffing shortages
COVID-19 is continuing to put immense pressure on Ontario's health system. As hospitals face ongoing staffing and capacity strains, some are implementing 'extraordinary' measures to continue to provide care for patients.

The weekly COVID-19 media briefing from Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health’s medical officer of health has been put on pause for this week and replaced with a video message from Dr. Piotr Oglaza.

The health unit says weekly briefings will return next week.

In the video, Oglaza says early evidence suggests COVID-19 may be stabilizing in the region, as are the positivity rate and hospitalization numbers.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital’s Connell 3 unit

The MOH says those and wastewater surveillance are what is used to gauge COVID-19 activity within KFL&A.

According to the latest numbers on the public health COVID-19 dashboard, active ‘high risk’ cases are at 745, and there are 22 hospitalizations within the health unit’s catchment area.

The region’s vaccination rates continue to rise. According to Oglaza, KFL&A continues to have the highest vaccination uptake in the five to 11 age range with 65.2 per cent having had their first dose, compared with 46.7 per cent across Ontario.

Trending Stories

“I would like to thank parents in the KFLA region for having confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage others who have not yet done so to book appointment or look for one of our walking clinics we have in the region,” Oglaza said.

Despite the steadying or declining presence of COVID-19 in KFL&A, Oglaza urges the public to continue to adhere to public health guidelines, including limiting social gatherings, especially with those more vulnerable to illness.

“We recognize that the past few months have been a challenging time,” Oglaza said.

“But our successes throughout the pandemic show that working together as a community and following public health protective measures will continue to build our community’s strength.

