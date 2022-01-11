COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital’s Connell 3 unit

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared an COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston General Hospital’s Connell 3 unit.
Two patients have tested positive for the virus.
Read more: Kingston, Ont.’s Beechgrove assessment centre to offer clinical COVID-19 assessment appointments
This comes while the hospital’s Kidd 6 and Davies 5 units are in outbreak status and closed to visitors and admissions.
Trending Stories
The hospital has notified Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health and is in the process of notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak, and is in the process of completing contact tracing.
Hospitals urge pregnant individuals to get vaccinated among a rise of infant admissions to hospital with COVID
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments