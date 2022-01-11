Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital’s Connell 3 unit

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 3:57 pm
KHSC has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak within its Connell 3 unit. View image in full screen
KHSC has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak within its Connell 3 unit. Global News

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared an COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston General Hospital’s Connell 3 unit.

Two patients have tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Kingston, Ont.’s Beechgrove assessment centre to offer clinical COVID-19 assessment appointments

This comes while the hospital’s Kidd 6 and Davies 5 units are in outbreak status and closed to visitors and admissions.

Trending Stories

The hospital has notified Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health and is in the process of notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak, and is in the process of completing contact tracing.

Click to play video: 'Hospitals urge pregnant individuals to get vaccinated among a rise of infant admissions to hospital with COVID' Hospitals urge pregnant individuals to get vaccinated among a rise of infant admissions to hospital with COVID
Hospitals urge pregnant individuals to get vaccinated among a rise of infant admissions to hospital with COVID
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagHospital tagCovid 19 kingston tagKGH outbreak tagcovid outbreak kgh tagCOVID outbreak Kingston tagconnell 3 outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers