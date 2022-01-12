At least 71 new COVID-19 cases in Guelph, 10 confirmed outbreaks at health facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday, with the total case count reaching 8,023.

However, due to recent testing eligibility changes, the provincial government says counts are an underestimation of the true spread of the virus in the community.

The latest data shows the city has at least 802 active cases, with 234 new recoveries reported. Total resolved cases stand at 7,174.

The city’s fatal case count remains at 47 after a death was reported the previous day.

In Wellington County, another 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, raising its total case count to 3,694. Active cases are at 459, with 130 recoveries confirmed.

The county’s death toll remained at 41 after two fatal cases were reported on Monday.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are 30 cases being treated in hospital, including three in intensive care.

There are 14 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks among health facilities in Guelph and Wellington County.

One of the latest outbreaks has been declared at Homewood Health Centre where 16 residents and six staff members have tested positive.

The Village of Riverside Glen is now reporting 57 COVID-19 cases among staff and residents in its retirement home and long-term care facility.

Public health data shows 83 per cent of eligible residents in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.5 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

The agency also announced on Wednesday that it has hit the milestone of having 90 per cent of residents over the age of 12 considered fully vaccinated.

In Guelph, 85 per cent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 90.7 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 81.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 87.3 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 7,800 vaccines have been administered in the region, with most being third-dose boosters.

