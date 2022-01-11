Menu

Canada

Kelowna mayor reiterates call for complex-care housing across B.C.

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 7:09 pm
A typical room at Ellis Steet Place — a CMHA-run, complex-needs housing unit. View image in full screen
A typical room at Ellis Steet Place — a CMHA-run, complex-needs housing unit. Travis Lowe / Global News

The B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus has released a new video, reiterating its call for the provincial government to implement complex-care housing solutions to support the most vulnerable residents in their communities.

“Some of our most vulnerable residents are falling through the cracks,” the mayor of Kelowna, Colin Basran, said in the video posted on Tuesday.

Basran is co-chair of the caucus (BCUMC), along with Victoria’s mayor, Lisa Helps.

Read more: B.C. mayors outline 2020 ‘blueprint’ for province’s urban future

The BCUMC is a group of 13 mayors representing 55 per cent of B.C.’s population. The group is making a renewed call for the provincial government to implement more complex-care housing solutions.

These communities include Kelowna, Abbotsford, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Kamloops, Nanaimo, New Westminster, Prince George, Richmond Saanich, Surrey and Vancouver.

“Complex-needs housing is housing with really intensive supports, for those people on the streets suffering from the most severe cases of mental health, addiction or trauma,” Basran told Global News.

Basran says the video serves not only as a request for funding for complex-needs housing, but is also a criticism of B.C.’s housing model.

Click to play video: 'Benchmark house price reaches $1 million in the Central Okanagan' Benchmark house price reaches $1 million in the Central Okanagan
Benchmark house price reaches $1 million in the Central Okanagan

“The current supportive housing model that is being provided by the provincial government does not offer enough intensive healthcare and mental health and addiction supports for those who are currently on our streets,” said Basran.

Trending Stories

As a result, Kelowna’s mayor says those who are the most vulnerable remain on the streets.

One person who agrees with Basran is Mike Gawliuk, the director of service delivery and program innovation at the Kelowna branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

In fact, Gawliuk applauds the BCUMC’s request.

Click to play video: 'City of Penticton drops lawsuit over controversial shelter, new location proposed' City of Penticton drops lawsuit over controversial shelter, new location proposed
City of Penticton drops lawsuit over controversial shelter, new location proposed – Dec 20, 2021

“The reality is, in our community, we have a number of individuals with complex needs,” said Gawliuk.

“Complex-care housing is something that’s missing from our tool belt of services, and complex-care housing is missing in this community and across British Columbia.

The BCUMC hopes that the provincial government will make a complex care funding announcement soon.

“Not in months,” said Basran, “but in days or weeks.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagMental Health tagHousing tagVictoria tagCity of Kelowna tagCanadian Mental Health Association tagSupportive Housing tagcolin basran tagLisa Helps taghomeless housing tagBC Urban Mayors' Caucus tagBCUMC tagcomplex needs housing tag

