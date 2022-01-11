SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

At least 40 new COVID cases, 1 death reported in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 1:10 pm
Guelph’s public health unit reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday, with the total case count reaching 7,952.

However, due to recent testing eligibility changes, the provincial government says counts are an underestimation of the true spread of the virus in the community.

Read more: PCR testing to be used in ‘limited circumstances’ when schools reopen in Ontario

Public health reported another fatal case in the city, bringing Guelph’s death toll during the pandemic to 46. Data on the agency’s website shows a death connected to an outbreak at LaPointe Fisher Nursing Home on Metcalfe Street.

The latest data shows the city has at least 965 active cases, with 179 new recoveries reported. Total resolved cases stand at 6,940.

In Wellington County, another 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, raising its total case count to 3,642. Active cases are at 537, with 121 recoveries confirmed.

The county’s death toll remained at 46 after two fatal cases were reported the previous day.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are 27 cases being treated in hospital, including three in intensive care.

There are 14 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks among health facilities in Guelph and Wellington County.

Public health data shows 82.8 per cent of eligible residents in the region — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.4 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

Trending Stories

Read more: 46% of current Ontario COVID hospitalizations are incidental, new data suggests

In Guelph, 84.8 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 90.6 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 81.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 87.2 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 4,000 vaccines have been administered in the region, with most being third-dose boosters.

