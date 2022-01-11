Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms on extension with veteran Neufeld

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with Canadian offensive lineman Pat Neufeld on Tuesday.

The six-foot-six, 311-pound Regina native was a CFL all-star last season at right guard although he also started at right tackle for the Bombers. He helped Winnipeg earn a second straight Grey Cup title.

Locking up a key piece to the OL❗️ The club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with all-star offensive lineman @paddyneufeld. 📝 » https://t.co/PX5d89Ffrk#ForTheW @canadalifeco pic.twitter.com/9XlAyQXPGy — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 11, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Patrick Neufeld for the 2020 CFL season

Neufeld was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2010 CFL draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He was dealt to Winnipeg in 2013.

Neufeld has appeared in 119 career CFL games, 82 with the Bombers.

22:01 Winnipeg Blue Bombers win 2021 Grey Cup Winnipeg Blue Bombers win 2021 Grey Cup – Dec 17, 2021