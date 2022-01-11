Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms on extension with veteran Neufeld

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2022 11:24 am

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with Canadian offensive lineman Pat Neufeld on Tuesday.

The six-foot-six, 311-pound Regina native was a CFL all-star last season at right guard although he also started at right tackle for the Bombers. He helped Winnipeg earn a second straight Grey Cup title.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Patrick Neufeld for the 2020 CFL season

Neufeld was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2010 CFL draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He was dealt to Winnipeg in 2013.

Trending Stories

Neufeld has appeared in 119 career CFL games, 82 with the Bombers.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Blue Bombers win 2021 Grey Cup' Winnipeg Blue Bombers win 2021 Grey Cup
Winnipeg Blue Bombers win 2021 Grey Cup – Dec 17, 2021

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
