Crime

Belleville police looking for vehicle that left the scene of 2 collisions within 30 minutes

By Megan King Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 11:00 am
View image in full screen Belleville police are on the lookout for a vehicle that left the scene of two collisions. View image in full screen
View image in full screen Belleville police are on the lookout for a vehicle that left the scene of two collisions. Belleville police / Twitter

Belleville police are asking the public for assistance in locating a vehicle that left the scene of two separate collisions.

At 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Belleville police attended a collision at the intersection of Valleyview Crescent and North Front Street, where officers learned that one of the vehicles failed to remain at the scene.

No injuries occurred as a result of that collision, however, half an hour later police were called to the area of Sidney and College streets regarding another crash in which one of the vehicles left the scene.

Again, no injuries were reported, but police say they believe that it was the same vehicle that failed to remain at both scenes.

Belleville police are looking to identify the vehicle involved in both incidents, described as a dark, possibly burgundy, Ford F-150 with damage to the front and the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Belleville police.

