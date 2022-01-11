Menu

Canada

Guelph police want to check on woman, looking for pickup truck

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 10:12 am
Guelph police are looking for a white pickup truck with a plow. View image in full screen
Guelph police are looking for a white pickup truck with a plow. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they want to check on a woman who may have been pushed or have fallen from a pickup truck on Monday evening.

It happened in the area of London Road and Exhibition Street at around 8 p.m.

Read more: 2 men charged in connection with service dog incident at Milton’s Restaurant in Kitchener

Police said a resident called police after hearing a bang and looking outside to see a stopped pickup truck and a woman lying on the road just behind it.

The woman then got back in the pickup truck which left the area before officers could arrive.

Police said it’s unclear how the woman ended up laying on the road but she appeared to have suffered an arm injury.

Investigators are now looking for an older white pickup truck with a plow attached to the front.

The woman is described as being in her 20s with an average build and blonde hair, wearing a silver jacket. The driver is described as a man in his 20s wearing a red plaid jacket.

Read more: 5 refrigerators and a stove reported stolen from condo building, Guelph police say

Police said they would just like to speak with them to confirm if everything is alright.

Anyone with information can call 519-824-1212 ext. 7206. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

