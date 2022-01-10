Graffiti spree in Cobourg, Ont. leads to one arrest, others sought: police

Send this page to someone via email

One arrest has been made after a group of individuals reportedly spray-painted graffiti on numerous properties in Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday night.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers were called to the area of King and Ball streets in the downtown core for reports of a group of youth who were spray painting properties. Among the targets included storefront windows, parking metres, garbage containers, light fixtures and bridges.

Police say they located three individuals matching descriptions provided. The suspects fled, but police arrested one individual who was found in possession of a bag containing spray-paint canisters.

The male suspect was charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000. He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Cobourg in February. No name was released.

Officers also discovered multiple properties from King to Kerr streets in the town’s west end had also been spray-painted.

The investigation continues and police are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with video surveillance and/or dashcam footage from Saturday around 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.