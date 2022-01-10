Menu

Crime

Graffiti spree in Cobourg, Ont. leads to one arrest, others sought: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 5:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Graffiti found on multiple properties in Cobourg' Graffiti found on multiple properties in Cobourg
WATCH: Cobourg police made one arrest and are searching for other suspects after graffiti was found on multiple properties in the downtown and west end on Saturday night.

One arrest has been made after a group of individuals reportedly spray-painted graffiti on numerous properties in Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday night.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers were called to the area of King and Ball streets in the downtown core for reports of a group of youth who were spray painting properties. Among the targets included storefront windows, parking metres, garbage containers, light fixtures and bridges.

Read more: Over 100 charges laid, 5 arrested in graffiti investigation in Barrie, Ont.

Police say they located three individuals matching descriptions provided. The suspects fled, but police arrested one individual who was found in possession of a bag containing spray-paint canisters.

The male suspect was charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000. He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Cobourg in February. No name was released.

Officers also discovered multiple properties from King to Kerr streets in the town’s west end had also been spray-painted.

The investigation continues and police are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with video surveillance and/or dashcam footage from Saturday around 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Vandals target Millbrook Royal Canadian Legion, Peterborough District Masonic Association branches' Vandals target Millbrook Royal Canadian Legion, Peterborough District Masonic Association branches
