Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stratford police seek information after Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame field damaged by tires

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 4:24 pm
On Monday, January 10, 2022 the Stratford Police Service received a complaint of property damage at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, located at 386 Church Street South, in the Town of St Marys. View image in full screen
On Monday, January 10, 2022 the Stratford Police Service received a complaint of property damage at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, located at 386 Church Street South, in the Town of St Marys. Mike Stubbs / Global News

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame field has sustained damage after Stratford police report a vehicle drove through it in circles over the weekend.

Police received a complaint about property damage to the 386 Church St. S. location in St Marys, Ont., Saturday afternoon.

Staff arrived Saturday to find an unknown person had driven onto the King’s Field directly beside the museum, causing extensive damage to the grass and outfield, police say.

Read more: Pedestrian seriously injured in downtown London, Ont. crash

Police say the vehicle used was likely a pickup truck with a heavy tread on the tires.

Trending Stories

The truck appeared to have driven in circles at a high rate of speed, creating tire tracks throughout the field, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The damage is believed to have occurred during the overnight hours from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

At this time there are no suspects in this matter, and police are requesting anyone who has information to contact Stratford Police.

Click to play video: 'Community rallies to help clean up cemetery vandalism in Belleville & Quinte West' Community rallies to help clean up cemetery vandalism in Belleville & Quinte West
Community rallies to help clean up cemetery vandalism in Belleville & Quinte West – Nov 25, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vandalism tagDamage tagSt Mary's tagstratford police tagCanadian Basketball Hall of Fame tagCanadian Basketball Hall of Hame damage tagfiled damage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers