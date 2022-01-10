Stratford police seek information after Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame field damaged by tires

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame field has sustained damage after Stratford police report a vehicle drove through it in circles over the weekend.

Police received a complaint about property damage to the 386 Church St. S. location in St Marys, Ont., Saturday afternoon.

Staff arrived Saturday to find an unknown person had driven onto the King’s Field directly beside the museum, causing extensive damage to the grass and outfield, police say.

Police say the vehicle used was likely a pickup truck with a heavy tread on the tires.

The truck appeared to have driven in circles at a high rate of speed, creating tire tracks throughout the field, police say.

The damage is believed to have occurred during the overnight hours from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

At this time there are no suspects in this matter, and police are requesting anyone who has information to contact Stratford Police.

