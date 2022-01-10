COVID-19: 1 new hospitalization in KFL&A, 60 new ‘high risk’ cases

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Frontenac and Lennox and Addington are reporting 60 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Active high-risk cases are at 745.

There were 670 tests administered.

There is one new hospitalization, bringing the total to 22 hospitalized patients.

Eleven patients are in the ICU and seven are on ventilators.

The numbers reported Monday look much different than they have in the past. The health unit, along with its neighbours in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, has changed the way it reports positive cases, as well as how much information is given.

Along with only reporting ‘high-risk’ cases, the health unit has discontinued reporting variants of concern as Omicron has become the dominant strain.

Age, source of acquisition, geography and status of vaccinations will no longer be reported.

The health unit also says that per-100,000 case rates no longer reflect the rate of the whole population.

The reporting of new outbreaks will be limited to high-risk settings such as long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and congregate living settings.

