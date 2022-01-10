Manitoba RCMP arrest teen boy carrying large knife on First Nation roadway

A 13-year-old from Vogar, Man., was arrested and taken into custody Sunday afternoon, when he was spotted walking along the road at Ebb & Flow First Nation without proper clothing for the extreme cold.
Upon confirming his identity, police said they confirmed he was under a number of court-imposed conditions, including a ban on being in that community.
A search turned up a large knife in his front waistband, as well as a smaller knife in his pocket and two digital scales.
Trending Stories
The suspect, who faces charges of possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with a release order, was taken to the Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP detachment.
His name cannot be released.
Charges laid after man threatens Winnipeg bus riders with knife
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments