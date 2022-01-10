Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest teen boy carrying large knife on First Nation roadway

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 4:18 pm
Items seized from a 13-year-old suspect by Manitoba RCMP.
Items seized from a 13-year-old suspect by Manitoba RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

A 13-year-old from Vogar, Man., was arrested and taken into custody Sunday afternoon, when he was spotted walking along the road at Ebb & Flow First Nation without proper clothing for the extreme cold.

Upon confirming his identity, police said they confirmed he was under a number of court-imposed conditions, including a ban on being in that community.

Read more: Knife-wielding man arrested in Thompson, Manitoba RCMP say

A search turned up a large knife in his front waistband, as well as a smaller knife in his pocket and two digital scales.

The suspect, who faces charges of possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with a release order, was taken to the Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP detachment.

His name cannot be released.

