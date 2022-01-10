Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Pope warns ‘cancel culture’ is ‘form of ideological colonization’

By Philip Pullella Reuters
Posted January 10, 2022 3:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Pet peeve: Pope Francis says having pets instead of children is ‘selfish’' Pet peeve: Pope Francis says having pets instead of children is ‘selfish’
Pets help people feel less lonely, but don't expect Pope Francis to throw them a bone. The pontiff is pontificating on parenthood, saying people who choose to have pets instead of children are "selfish," and diminish our humanity. The University of Manitoba's Susan Prentice says the Pope's comments are ironic, considering he doesn't have children himself. Eric Sorensen looks at how the comments have struck a nerve.

Pope Francis on Monday warned against attempts to cancel culture, decrying “one-track thinking” he said attempts to deny or rewrite history according to today’s standards.

Francis made his comments in an address to diplomats, the main thrust of which was the condemnation of “baseless” ideological misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, the backing of national immunization campaigns and calling health care a moral obligation.

He spoke of the crisis of trust in multi-lateral diplomacy, which he said has led to “agendas increasingly dictated by a mindset that rejects the natural foundations of humanity and the cultural roots that constitute the identity of many peoples.”

Read more: Pope under fire after calling people ‘selfish’ for having pets instead of kids

Last month, the Vatican’s number two, Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, expressed concern over a draft European Union communications manual that suggested not using the term Christmas.

Story continues below advertisement

The manual, which the Vatican saw as an attempt to cancel Europe’s Christian roots, was later withdrawn for revision.

In his remarks on Monday, Francis warned of “a form of ideological colonization, one that leaves no room for freedom of expression and is now taking the form of the ‘cancel culture’ invading many circles and public institutions.”

Trending Stories

He used the two words in English in the midst of a long speech in Italian. The “cancel culture” controversy is particularly sharp in English-speaking countries, such as the United States and Britain.

Click to play video: 'Violence against women insults God, Pope Francis says in New Year’s speech' Violence against women insults God, Pope Francis says in New Year’s speech
Violence against women insults God, Pope Francis says in New Year’s speech – Jan 1, 2022

This risked canceling identity “under the guise of defending diversity,” Francis said, adding that a kind of “one-track thinking” is taking shape, one constrained to deny history or, worse yet, to rewrite it in terms of present-day categories.

In the United States, there have been conflicts over the removal or decapitations of statues of historical figures such as Christopher Columbus and St. Junipero Serra.

Story continues below advertisement

Serra, a Spanish Franciscan, founded a chain of missions in 18th century California that were a precursor to the state’s infrastructure.

Read more: Pope pens message to married couples -- ‘Forgiveness heals every wound’

Besides the removal of statues, some have also demanded changing the names of institutions such as schools and hospitals named after the historical figures, saying they played a part in the destruction of native American cultures.

While the pope did not mention any specific cancel culture examples, he said any historical situation must be interpreted in the context of its times and not by today’s standards.

© 2022 Reuters
Pope Francis tagVatican tagFreedom of Expression tagcancel culture tagcancel culture meaning tagpope francis cancel culture tagpope news tagremoving statues tagstatues of historical figures tagwhat is cancel culture tagwho is the current pope tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers