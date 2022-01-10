Menu

Crime

Kingston Police charge two who allegedly targeted Integrated Care Hub with drug trafficking

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 12:33 pm
Kingston Police have charged two people with several counts relating to drug trafficking. View image in full screen
Kingston Police have charged two people with several counts relating to drug trafficking. Kingston Police

Kingston Police say they have arrested a man and woman who allegedly targeted clients of the Integrated Care Hub for drug trafficking.

Police say an investigation began in October of 2021 and was conducted without the knowledge of staff at the Integrated Care Hub “so as not to compromise their relationship with clientele. The safety of both clientele and staff were taken into consideration during the police investigation,” Kingston Police said in a news release.

Read more: Police in Kingston, Ont. drop investigation into targeted attack after suspect found dead

37-year-old John Paul Snyder is charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking Percocet, possession of crystal meth, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles and bear spray), carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and resisting arrest.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

40-year-old Kristine Elizabeth Bedard is charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl, fail to comply with an undertaking, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a prohibited weapon (bear spray).

Click to play video: 'Second man dies in October 16 shootings on Sydenham Road' Second man dies in October 16 shootings on Sydenham Road
Second man dies in October 16 shootings on Sydenham Road – Oct 20, 2021
