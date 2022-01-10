Inquest into Quebec long-term care deaths during pandemic’s first wave resumes

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Quebec coroner’s inquest into deaths in long-term care homes during the pandemic’s first wave enters its final stage Monday, resuming after a month-long pause.

Almost 4,000 people died in the homes, known in Quebec as CHSLDs, between February and June 2020, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the deaths reported in the province during the first wave.

The provincial coroner’s office called for an inquest examining the deaths of elderly and vulnerable people in seven residential settings during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the government response to the outbreaks.

Hearings are resuming this week with testimony from two Health Department officials and Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais.

Story continues below advertisement

Blais, whose appearance was put off in November due to health problems, is set to testify on Thursday.

Led by coroner Géhane Kamel, the investigation is limited to events that took place between March 12 and May 1, at the height of the crisis in 2020. Kamel will also be hearing final observations from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21.