Health

Inquest into Quebec long-term care deaths during pandemic’s first wave resumes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2022 11:59 am
Inquest into Quebec long-term care deaths during pandemic's first wave resumed on Monday, Jan. 10, 2021. [11:58 AM] Philip Croucher. View image in full screen
Inquest into Quebec long-term care deaths during pandemic's first wave resumed on Monday, Jan. 10, 2021. [11:58 AM] Philip Croucher. File / Global News

A Quebec coroner’s inquest into deaths in long-term care homes during the pandemic’s first wave enters its final stage Monday, resuming after a month-long pause.

Almost 4,000 people died in the homes, known in Quebec as CHSLDs, between February and June 2020, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the deaths reported in the province during the first wave.

Read more: Overcapacity Laurentians, Que., hospitals to transfer patients to CHSLDs

The provincial coroner’s office called for an inquest examining the deaths of elderly and vulnerable people in seven residential settings during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the government response to the outbreaks.

Hearings are resuming this week with testimony from two Health Department officials and Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais.

Read more: Smaller long-term care units one lesson of COVID-19 pandemic

Blais, whose appearance was put off in November due to health problems, is set to testify on Thursday.

Led by coroner Géhane Kamel, the investigation is limited to events that took place between March 12 and May 1, at the height of the crisis in 2020. Kamel will also be hearing final observations from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
