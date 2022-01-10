Weekly survey: How do you feel about the prospects of new music in 2022?

Don't miss the Kingston Symphony Association Volunteer Committee's upcoming Vinyl Records Sale, which opens on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 4 p.m. From pop rock to blues, classical to jazz, folk to dixieland, we have albums to satisfy everyone’s musical taste. For this sale, we will see the return of the Platinum Lounge, which will feature some rare and collectible items. We also have a great selection of CDs, DVDs, and equipment. SALE DATES & TIMES: Thursday, October 24 | 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, October 25 | 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 26 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 27 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. LOCATION: Kingston Symphony Warehouse | 785 Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard, Unit 7A LP PRICING: Thursday | $6 each Friday | $4 each Saturday | $2 each Sunday | $1 each PLATINUM LOUNGE | Various Prices CD & DVD PRICING: Thursday | $4 each Friday | $3 each Saturday | $2 each Sunday | $1 each.

File photo