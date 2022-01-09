Menu

At least 19 people, including 9 children, killed in NYC apartment fire

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 9, 2022 3:11 pm
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene of an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images).
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene of an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images). Getty Images

Nineteen people, including 9 children, have been killed in an apartment fire in New York City, in what the city’s fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory.

A fire official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death toll Sunday to The Associated Press, while a city official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the number of children dead.

Read more: 8 children among 12 dead after fire rips through Philadelphia home

Dozens of people were injured in the Bronx fire, and at least 32 people were hospitalized. According to the FDNY, approximately 200 firefighters responded to the scene Sunday at the Twin Park apartments, a 19-story building on East 181st Street.

Sunday’s fire comes just days after a house fire in Philadelphia left 12 people — including eight children — dead.

Click to play video: 'Early morning Philadelphia house fire kills 13 people, including 7 children' Early morning Philadelphia house fire kills 13 people, including 7 children
Early morning Philadelphia house fire kills 13 people, including 7 children

 

