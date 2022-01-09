COVID-19: Quebec reports 23 more deaths, 140 more hospitalizations for a total 2,436

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported a rise in COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Sunday with 140 more patients admitted in the last 24 hours, along with 23 more virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of hospitalizations in the province to 2,436.

Yet this data is according to Santé Québec‘s daily COVID-19 numbers sheet, which differs from the information on its site and the daily data listed on Quebec’s Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) website.

Health officials reported 257 patients in intensive care, an increase of 12 from the day before.

Santé Québec data shows a 19.7 per cent positivity rate on the 51,374 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24 hours.

The province reported 11,007 new infections on Sunday.

Authorities say 73,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, including 66,679 third doses.

This comes as residents 40 and over are eligible to book their third COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday as the province continues to roll out booster shots to its general population.

— with files from the Canadian Press