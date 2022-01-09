SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Quebec reports 23 more deaths, 140 more hospitalizations for a total 2,436

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 9, 2022 12:44 pm
Sign indicating the emergency entrance at the CHUM hospital in Montreal, Quebec, Friday, January 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Sign indicating the emergency entrance at the CHUM hospital in Montreal, Quebec, Friday, January 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Quebec reported a rise in COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Sunday with 140 more patients admitted in the last 24 hours, along with 23 more virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of hospitalizations in the province to 2,436.

Yet this data is according to Santé Québec‘s daily COVID-19 numbers sheet, which differs from the information on its site and the daily data listed on Quebec’s Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) website.

Health officials reported 257 patients in intensive care, an increase of 12 from the day before.

Santé Québec data shows a 19.7 per cent positivity rate on the 51,374 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24 hours.

12
Paramedics transfer a person from an ambulance into a hospital in Montreal, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The Health Department says data from the last 24 hours indicates a 140-jump in hospitalization from the previous day, for a total of 2,436. The province is also reporting 11,007 new cases of COVID-19. View image in gallery mode
Paramedics transfer a person from an ambulance into a hospital in Montreal, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The Health Department says data from the last 24 hours indicates a 140-jump in hospitalization from the previous day, for a total of 2,436. The province is also reporting 11,007 new cases of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
22
Paramedics transfer a person from an ambulance into a hospital in Montreal, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Paramedics transfer a person from an ambulance into a hospital in Montreal, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The province reported 11,007 new infections on Sunday.

READ MORE: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

Authorities say 73,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, including 66,679 third doses.

This comes as residents 40 and over are eligible to book their third COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday as the province continues to roll out booster shots to its general population.

— with files from the Canadian Press

