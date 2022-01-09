Staff at the National Microbiology Laboratory asked to work remotely, starting Monday

Send this page to someone via email

An email has been sent to staff at the National Microbiology Laboratory informing many employees to begin working remotely Monday, due to the current high number of COVID-19 cases in Canada.

Employees who are able to work remotely are asked to do so for three weeks, starting Jan. 10.

A spokesperson from the lab says the change will protect those doing critical on-site diagnostic and laboratory research. At the end of three weeks, the change will be reviewed before moving forward.

“The Public Health Agency of Canada is regularly re-assessing the situation and striving to balance both our duty to Canadians and the health and safety of all public servants,” spokesperson Anna Maddison said.

Additional measures being implemented include:

To ensure the continuation of critical on-site work and prevent workplace transmission, managers were asked to reduce the number of close contacts in the facility. This includes staggering breaks and lunches, meeting virtually, and creating cohorts.

Workers were asked to continue to self-monitor for symptoms, and notify their managers and leave work immediately if they feel unwell.

Workers were reminded they must wear well-fitted masks or respirators when not eating or drinking, even when distancing from others.

Staff were asked to notify their manager as soon as possible if they are at a facility when symptoms begin or within two days prior, in the event of testing positive for COVID-19.

The National Microbiology Laboratory has two operations in Winnipeg, the Canadian Science Centre for Human and Animal Health and the Wilt Infectious Disease Research Centre. It also has labs in Guelph, Ont., Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., and Lethbridge, Alta.