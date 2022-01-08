Menu

Health

Ontario to add more COVID vaccine clinics for school staff in Toronto and Hamilton regions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2022 10:53 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario faces pressure to reopen schools as virtual learning takes toll on kids, parents' Ontario faces pressure to reopen schools as virtual learning takes toll on kids, parents
WATCH ABOVE: With Ontario schools closed to control the COVID-19 surge, both parents and children are once again facing frustrations trying to juggle their lives with virtual learning. As Abigail Bimman explains, the strategy is also affecting the health-care system.

Ontario says it is adding 10 additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas to accelerate booster doses for education and child-care workers.

A government release says the clinics will be located in Toronto — including one at the Toronto Zoo — Mississauga, Vaughan, Pickering, Hamilton, Oakville and Brampton.

They will offer “dedicated time slots” for booster appointments for school and child-care staff.

Read more: Number of people in hospitals, ICUs with COVID continues to increase in Ontario

Eligible workers can book an appointment at the new clinics starting today.

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health say they are also working to make more rapid-antigen tests available for child-care centres and schools when they return to in-person learning, a move currently scheduled for Jan. 17.

Ontario initially targetted a Jan. 5 date for the return to school before shifting to virtual learning for the first two weeks of the new year as the province deals with an Omicron-fuelled surge in COVID-19 activity.

Click to play video: 'Push in Ontario for more testing, vaccinations to slow spread of COVID' Push in Ontario for more testing, vaccinations to slow spread of COVID
Push in Ontario for more testing, vaccinations to slow spread of COVID
