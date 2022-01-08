COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital unit

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) in St. Thomas, Ont., has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on its fifth-floor Acute Medicine Unit after three patients tested positive.

STEGH says it’s working closely with Southwestern Public Health and its Infection Prevention and Control team to monitor the situation, and notify patients and staff affected by the outbreak.

Contact tracing and testing are underway.

“This recent (surge) of COVID-19 cases in our community puts our hospital at risk,” says Karen Davies, president and CEO. “This is our first outbreak, which speaks to the exceptional attention of our Infection Prevention and Control Measures over the past 22 months.”

The fifth-floor Acute Medicine Unit is currently closed to essential caregivers.