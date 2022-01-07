Fraser Health reopens mass vaccine clinics as B.C. ramps up booster rollout

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health has reopened multiple mass vaccination clinics as the province continues to ramp up its COVID-19 booster shot rollout.

The health authority said the reopened facilities combined with the existing sites will bring the number of immunization sites in the region to 18.

The reopened facilities will allow staff to administer an estimated 75,000 vaccines per week by Jan. 17, the health authority said, more than double the 32,000 weekly doses being given in December.

Pharmacies are expected to be administering another 40,000 doses per week by Jan. 17, it added.

The new and expanded clinics include:

Chilliwack Mall (now open Sunday to Thursday)

Cloverdale Recreation Centre (now open seven days a week)

Langley Events Centre (open on January 9, increasing to Tuesday to Saturday starting January 11)

Maple Ridge: Haney Place Mall (now open Sunday to Thursday, increasing to seven days a week starting January 9)

New Westminster: Anvil Centre (open January 8 to 23 and January 27 to 31)

South Surrey Recreation Centre (now open seven days a week) Surrey North (now open seven days a week)

Officials were also working to set up mass clinics in Burnaby and Coquitlam.

As of Dec. 31, anyone in B.C. aged 18 and older is eligible to get a booster shot six months after their second dose.

Anyone who is already registered with the province will be contacted with an invitation to book once they are eligible.

You can find out more about registering or getting a vaccine at the province’s Get Vaccinated website.