Health

Health officials apologize after hours-long wait at Vancouver COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 1:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Coastal Health apologizes for long line-up at a vaccine clinic' Vancouver Coastal Health apologizes for long line-up at a vaccine clinic
Vancouver Coastal Health has apologized for long lineups at a vaccine clinic on Thursday. People in line at the Vancouver Convention Centre said they waited around three hours and they had an appointment.

Vancouver Coastal Health is apologizing after some people waited hours for their COVID-19 booster vaccine at the Vancouver Convention Centre Thursday.

Video taken in the afternoon showed a huge lineup snaking around the building, out onto the street and down past another row of stores and restaurants.

Some people told Global News they had to wait for three hours.

Appointments are required for booster doses, yet some in line said they did not have an appointment. It’s unclear if those people were able to get a booster when they did reach the front of the line.

Click to play video: 'Long line-ups for COVID testing at Vancouver facility' Long line-ups for COVID testing at Vancouver facility
Long line-ups for COVID testing at Vancouver facility – Dec 22, 2021

“We always experience some hiccups on the first few days of a new clinic, and we have never vaccinated this many people on day 1 and day 2,” VCH said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff vaccinated 3,600 people the first day and 5,000 people the second day.

The latest numbers from the B.C. government show more than a million people have now received a booster dose in the province.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
