Crime

Pedestrian killed in Bells Corners car crash

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 9:52 am
Ottawa police said a pedestrian was killed Friday morning in Bells Corners after a collision with a car. View image in full screen
Ottawa police said a pedestrian was killed Friday morning in Bells Corners after a collision with a car. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A pedestrian was killed early Friday after being struck by a driver in Ottawa’s west end, first responders say.

Police were called to the intersection of Moodie Drive and Old Richmond Road at roughly 4:30 a.m. after reports of a collision in the Bells Corners neighbourhood.

Both police and paramedics declined to provide additional information about the victim when asked by Global News, citing the ongoing investigation.

The public has been asked to avoid Moodie Driver between Tyrrell Place and Old Richmond Road.

Any witnesses of the collision are asked to call police.

More to come.

