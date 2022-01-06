Calgary cheerleading community mourns loss of Airdrie teen in snowmobiling crash

Send this page to someone via email

A tragic accident on New Year’s Eve has claimed the life of an Airdrie teenager.

Cassidy Crompton, 14, died following a snowmobiling crash while she and her family were visiting relatives in Ontario.

Ottawa police said it happened in a rural area and the exact circumstances of the crash remain unknown. She was taken to hospital in Arnprior, Ont., where she died of her injuries.

View image in full screen Cassidy Crompton. Courtesy: Crompton family

The tragedy has devastated her family, friends and her cheerleading community who say their gym won’t be the same without her compassion and humour.

Crompton was a team member of the Calgary Stars All-Star Cheerleading team.

Her head coach, Jodi Poirier, said it was hard breaking the news to the squad.

“There were a lot of hugs and a lot of realization that life is short and we don’t know when it can be taken away.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There were a lot of hugs and a lot of realization that life is short and we don't know when it can be taken away."

“She was a beautiful human and a beautiful soul. She was an old soul and there wasn’t a moment that went by she wasn’t positive, there wasn’t a moment that went by she didn’t stop working,” Poirier said. “She worked so hard and worked until she didn’t get it wrong.

“She was always first to say: ‘We got this!'”

Poirier set up a memorial table for teammates and their families to write down condolences and memories to share with Crompton’s mom, dad and older brother.

“The gym is usually energized and knowing that Cassidy wouldn’t be returning in body and only there in spirit was a blow to the team,” Poirier said.

They are leaning on each other to ensure they keep the teen’s legacy alive.

View image in full screen Cassidy Crompton. Jill Croteau/Global News

“One team, one heart right? That’s the way Cassidy would have wanted it,” Poirier said. “There wasn’t one time she didn’t empower another athlete. There is a void and the kids feel it.”

Family friend Tara Jerred set up a gofundme to support the family and it’s already surpassed the $20,000 goal.

“Cassidy’s passing has left a dark shadow,” Jerred said. “I want people to know what a wonderful family the Cromptons are and how loved they are.”

Cassidy was in Grade 9 at Airdrie’s St. Martin de Porres High School. The Calgary Catholic School District released a statement, sending thoughts and prayers to the family.

“The Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) community was deeply saddened to hear this tragic news. As a Catholic school community, we are responding with support and faith. To further support students, school counsellors will be available by appointment next week. CCSD will continue to keep the family in our thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy during this challenging time.”

Cassidy’s family wrote in her obituary that two people will be receiving the gift of sight, and they hope the recipients “will now be able to see the world the way she did.”

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.