Health

J&J COVID-19 vaccine protects against breakthrough infections, study says

By Leroy Leo Reuters
Posted January 6, 2022 6:41 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: WHO urges countries to make 2022 year of vaccine equity' COVID-19: WHO urges countries to make 2022 year of vaccine equity
WATCH: COVID-19: WHO urges countries to make 2022 year of vaccine equity

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that a real-world study showed its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine protects against breakthrough infections and hospitalizations for up to six months.

The study, sponsored by the vaccine developer, was conducted between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7 last year, before the Omicron variant was discovered. It is also yet to be peer-reviewed.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson splitting into two companies

J&J said protection against infection from its single dose vaccine starts to wane only from the fourth month compared to the second month in the case of two-dose vaccines from rivals Pfizer Inc and BioNTech’s as well as Moderna .

Trending Stories

No waning of protection was found for ICU admissions for all the three vaccines, J&J said. The company said the study was carried out by collecting claims and laboratory data covering 168 million people.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'U.S. doctors fear COVID-19 cases will surge after holidays' U.S. doctors fear COVID-19 cases will surge after holidays
U.S. doctors fear COVID-19 cases will surge after holidays

 

© 2022 Reuters
COVID-19 Vaccine tagPfizer tagmoderna tagJohnson & Johnson tagomicron canada tagMRNA Vaccines tagomicron variant covid 19 tagjohnson & johnson covid vaccine tagJ&J COVID-19 vaccine tagomicron hospitalizations tagJ&J vaccine Omicron tag

