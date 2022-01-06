Man charged for trying to buy $170K Cadillac with fraudulent ID in St. Catharines: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in St. Catharines, Ont., have charged a man for allegedly trying to purchase a high-end vehicle at a dealership with someone else’s identification on Wednesday.

Investigators say the 34-year-old from Windsor was attempting to buy a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, valued at nearly $170,000, at Cars Unlimited on Church Street.

During the transaction, employees from the dealership reached out to police.

“The male suspect attempted to falsely identify himself to … officers with the fraudulent identification, ” Niagara Regional Police said in a release.

“Officers determined the suspect was in possession of two fraudulent pieces of identification; a social insurance card, and a British Columbia driver’s licence.”

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is facing four charges including identity theft and fraud over $5,000.