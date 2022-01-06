SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

At least 67 new COVID-19 cases in Guelph, 9 outbreaks at health facilities

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 12:26 pm
Guelph’s public health unit reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Thursday, with the total case count during the pandemic reaching 7,569.

However, due to recent testing eligibility changes, the provincial government says counts are an underestimation of the true spread of the virus in the community.

The latest data shows the city has at least 1,211 active cases, with 125 new recoveries also being reported. Total resolved cases stand at 6,312.

The city’s fatal case count of 46 remains unchanged.

Public health also reported 47 new cases in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 3,348. Active cases are at 570, with 55 recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains at 39.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are 17 cases being treated in hospital, including three in intensive care.

There are 12 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks among health facilities in Guelph and Wellington County, including 23 cases among residents at the Village of Riverside Glen long-term care home.

Wellington Terrace in Fergus is reporting 18 cases among staff and residents, including one fatal case.

The latest outbreak has been declared at the Village of Arbour Trails retirement home in Guelph where one resident and six staff have tested positive.

Public health data shows 82.4 per cent of eligible residents in the region — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

Trending Stories

In Guelph, 84.3 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 90.2 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 81.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 86.8 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 12,000 vaccines have been administered in the region, with most being third-dose boosters.

COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagCOVID news tagGuelph coronavirus tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph COVID vaccines tagGuelph COVID cases tagWellington-Dufferin-Guelph tag

