2 booster dose clinics set for Ottawa education workers

Two upcoming events in Ottawa are focusing on getting COVID-19 booster shots to as many educators and those working with children as possible while school remains online in the weeks ahead.

The first clinic is hosted on Friday by CHEO, the Eastern Ontario pediatric hospital.

Pre-registration is open now to teachers, education and child-care workers, including administration staff at schools, living or working in Ottawa or the Eastern Ontario, Renfrew, Lanark, Leeds and Grenville health units.

The first clinic, held at CHEO’s main campus on Smyth Road, is set for Friday afternoon, but additional clinics will be added shortly, according to the hospital’s website.

Later in the weekend, Jabapalooza, the pop-up vaccine clinic run by family physicians and volunteers, returns with a focus on educators and parents.

Boosters are open on the Sunday event for any educator, child-care provider or essential worker, as well as for pregnant people and parents aged 18 and older. Partners of the eligible recipients can also get a booster at the pop-up.

The event at Glebe Collegiate is by appointment only, with slots booked via a special designation in the provincial vaccine portal.

As strange as it sounds, registrants should select “Glebe NSW, Australia” — not “City of Ottawa” — when signing up for the clinic in the Glebe neighbourhood. Organizers called the technical workaround a “secret location” that allowed the pop-up event to fit into Ontario’s booking system.

Families are asked to come together, regardless of what time their slots are booked in the system.

Full information for the Jabapalooza pop-up is available on its website.

So far in Ottawa, roughly a third of residents have gotten a booster dose.

