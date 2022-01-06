COVID-19 outbreak on Kidd 6 at Kingston General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston General Hospital’s Kidd 6 wing is closed to admissions after an outbreak was declared there Wednesday.

Kingston Health Sciences Centre says there were two positive tests within the patient population.

The hospital says public health has been notified and is in the process of notifying staff, patients and visitors who are affected by the outbreak.

It adds that those experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to self-isolate and only those with more severe symptoms should visit the hospital’s emergency room.

This marks two outbreaks at Kingston General Hospital after an outbreak was declared on Davies 5 earlier in the week.

