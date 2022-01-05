SHA switching to Level 1 restrictions for Saskatoon-area long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has chosen to move long-term care homes in Saskatoon and the surrounding area to Level 1 for family presence and visitor restrictions beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, the SHA stated that the decision is based on increased community transmission of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

“This will be reviewed in two weeks and Level 1 restrictions will only be maintained if the outcomes of Omicron in long-term care warrant it at that time,” the SHA said in Wednesday’s release.

“All homes will return to recovery phase family presence as soon as possible.”

This means that each long-term care resident can designate two consistent essential family or support persons.

The SHA said one person can be present at a time indoors, but there is no limit to people present at a time when outdoors.

In addition, more than two essential family or support persons can be chosen for patients for end-of-life palliative care. However, only two family or support persons can be present at the same time in these instances.

The SHA added that proof of vaccination for family or support persons and visitors is now required prior to entering the facility.

“In the event there is no option for a vaccinated essential family/support person, one essential support person can be exempt from showing proof of a negative test from a third-party provider,” the SHA said.

“The one person exempt from showing a negative test will need to show exemption proof provided from the Long Term Care home. This exemption is not for general visitors.”

