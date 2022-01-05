Menu

News

Vancouver police seek missing woman last seen Monday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 4:00 pm
Vancouver police are looking for 55-year-old Christiane Rohr, who was last seen in the Champlain Heights area Monday. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are looking for 55-year-old Christiane Rohr, who was last seen in the Champlain Heights area Monday. Vancouver police

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a 55-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday night, amid frigid winter weather.

Christiane (Chris) Rohr was last seen leaving her home on Three Cedars Drive in Champlain Heights around 5 p.m. Monday to go for a walk.

Police said her disappearance was out of character.

“VPD investigators are working closely with Ms. Rohr’s family and friends to find out where she went and why she has not been seen,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

“We are all concerned for her safety, and we’re asking anyone who has seen her since Monday to call 911 immediately.”

Rohr is an avid walker and may have been using an extensive park and path network in the Champlain Heights area, which police said she knows well.

Rohr is described as Caucasian and five feet four inches tall with a medium build and light brown and grey hair, which she normally wears in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a three-quarter-length reflective grey and silver Helly Hansen jacket over a red jacket, a toque and black pants.

