Sports

3 Guelph Storm games this week postponed due to OHL’s COVID-19 protocol

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario' New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario
In Ontario, a new round of COVID-19 restrictions and closures begin on Wednesday aimed at blunting the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Ontario Hockey League has announced that three Guelph Storm games this week have been postponed due to the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

The game between the Guelph Storm and the Windsor Spitfires, scheduled for Wednesday night, has been called off.

Read more: OHL to continue with 2021-22 season amid new COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second time the matchup has been called off after the original game on Dec. 30, 2021 was also postponed amid in surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Storm’s game on Friday against the Owen Sound Attack and Saturday’s game rematch in Owen Sound has also been postponed.

Makeup dates were not announced, but the league did reschedule a postponed game against the Erie Otters from Dec. 17 to March 13.

News of the games being called off comes after the league announced it would continue the 2021-22 season despite new COVID-19 restrictions issued by the Ontario government.

Those orders include prohibiting fans from viewing games in person at Ontario-based OHL arenas.

“The OHL is currently in conversation with government and public health and will have further updates in this area in the very near future,” the league said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Read more: Ontario businesses want more government support amid latest COVID shutdown

The Storm’s next game is scheduled for Jan. 13 when they visit Windsor to play the Spitfires.

Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY at 7:30 p.m.

with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Andrew Graham

