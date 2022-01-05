3 Guelph Storm games this week postponed due to OHL’s COVID-19 protocol

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League has announced that three Guelph Storm games this week have been postponed due to the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

The game between the Guelph Storm and the Windsor Spitfires, scheduled for Wednesday night, has been called off.

It’s the second time the matchup has been called off after the original game on Dec. 30, 2021 was also postponed amid in surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Storm’s game on Friday against the Owen Sound Attack and Saturday’s game rematch in Owen Sound has also been postponed.

Makeup dates were not announced, but the league did reschedule a postponed game against the Erie Otters from Dec. 17 to March 13.

News of the games being called off comes after the league announced it would continue the 2021-22 season despite new COVID-19 restrictions issued by the Ontario government.

Those orders include prohibiting fans from viewing games in person at Ontario-based OHL arenas.

“The OHL is currently in conversation with government and public health and will have further updates in this area in the very near future,” the league said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Storm’s next game is scheduled for Jan. 13 when they visit Windsor to play the Spitfires.

Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY at 7:30 p.m.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Andrew Graham