Peterborough police are investigating after a body was found in Jackson Park on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the park off of Fairbairn Street in the city’s north end.

Peterborough Police Service officers could be seen in a marshy area of a pond in the park just off the trail.

.@PtboPolice have a section taped off near the trail in Jackson Park. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/BInZLDlQNJ — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 5, 2022

Details are limited at this time.

More to come.