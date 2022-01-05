Menu

Canada

Residents can get a tax credit from ‘Ontario Staycation’ in 2022

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough staycation: Long weekend ideas while staying close to home' Peterborough staycation: Long weekend ideas while staying close to home
WATCH ABOVE: Peterborough staycation – long weekend ideas while staying close to home – May 20, 2021

The Ontario government has introduced a tax credit this year encouraging residents and families to take trips within the province in an effort to boost the tourism and hospitality sector amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed the “Ontario Staycation Tax Credit for 2022” residents can claim 20 per cent of their accommodation such as a hotel, motel, resort, lodge, bed-and-breakfast, cottage or campground when filing for personal income tax and benefit return.

Ontarians are eligible to claim up to up a maximum of $1,000 as an individual or $2,000 if you have a spouse/common-law partner or children to see a return of $200 or $400, respectively. This can be for one trip or for multiple trips.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario plans travel tax credit for tourism within the province

For the accommodation expenses, a detailed receipt must indicate it was paid by the person, have GST/HST, the date of the stay, the location of the accommodation, a reasonable amount for accommodation if it was a package, and it can not be reimbursed by a friend or employer.

The tax credit is temporary and runs from Jan. 1 until Dec. 31, 2022, for leisure stays.

The government said the tax credit does not apply to business travel.

Anyone who is an Ontario resident on Dec. 31 is eligible to make the claim. Only one person per family can claim the credit for the year, the government said.

Click to play video: 'Ontario government offering incentives for local travel' Ontario government offering incentives for local travel
Ontario government offering incentives for local travel – Nov 5, 2021
