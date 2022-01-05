200 City of Edmonton employees off with COVID-19, including outbreak at Edmonton Fire Rescue Services

Send this page to someone via email

As businesses across many industries grapple with staffing shortages due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19, the City of Edmonton said it too is concerned about the potential impact the fifth wave will have on its workforce.

Because of increasing COVID-19 cases among its employees, the city said Tuesday it is making minor adjustments to all departments so it can continue to deliver priority services.

There have not been any service disruptions yet, according to the city, but they will be considered should Omicron cases cause shortages among the workforce.

As of Tuesday, there were about 200 active cases of COVID-19 in city employees. The city recognized those numbers are expected to change by the day.

The city specifically pointed to cases at Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, where about 51 of the 1,100 firefighters are currently off work due to COVID-19. That number represents about 4.5 per cent of the total number of firefighters in Edmonton.

The city said EFRS continues to move people around and supplement shifts to ensure the fire department is properly staffed. EFRS is currently listed on the province’s COVID-19 outbreak list.

“Protecting Edmontonians from fire is a vital service to this city,” the city stated in a news release.

“The City of Edmonton has a robust continuity process for assessing, evaluating and adjusting work to deliver priority services, such as snow and ice control, transit, recreation centres, waste services and emergency services, in times of disruption.”

The city is reviewing service operations in light of the staffing shortages. If changes to services are needed, the city said Edmontonians will be notified as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, isolation requirements changed for fully vaccinated Albertans.

As of Jan. 3, fully vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 are only required to isolate for five days from the onset of symptoms — shortened from the previous 10-day isolation period.

However, if the person’s symptoms are not gone after five days, they must continue to isolation until they resolve.

Once the person exits isolation, they must continue to wear a mask at all times when outside their home for an additional five days.

Unvaccinated Albertans are still required to isolate for 10 days.

Health Minister Jason Copping announced the change last week in the face of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, saying it was based on evidence that fully immunized people have shorter infectious periods.

Copping said it will prevent disruptions in the workforce, especially for those who deliver important services.

He said discretionary exceptions could be made for workers whose absence causes “significant public health impact.” In those instances, additional health measures would be put into place, Copping said.

The City of Edmonton said there are currently no essential workers it is allowing to return to work before their isolation period is over, even though provincial rules permit that to happen.

“We will reevaluate that decision if and when it may be needed,” the city said.

Alberta’s active COVID-19 case rate soared over the weekend. As of Tuesday, there were 34,276 reported active cases in the province, although health officials have said the actual number is much higher due to a change in testing protocols.

Albertans who come down with symptoms are now asked to take a rapid antigen test at home. If the result is positive, they must isolate. However, they are not required to report that positive test to Alberta Health.

Edmonton itself had 9,166 reported active cases as of Tuesday afternoon, although again, health officials have said the reported active case count is only the “tip of the iceberg.”

