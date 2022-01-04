West Kelowna’s SolAqua Townhomes project still drawing density concerns from area residents

Send this page to someone via email

Scott Rowland says he has lived in West Kelowna’s Casa Loma neighbourhood for decades.

“We’ve accepted change, we’ve accepted new development,” Rowland said.

But Rowland says he can’t accept the area’s latest development proposal.

“If this was a tasteful development, I’d be all in favour of it,” Rowland told Global News.

However Rowland says the proposed SolAqua Townhomes project leaves a bad taste in his mouth.

“The problem is the density is too high for the community,” Rowland said.

The plan for the SolAqua site is for 45 to 60 townhomes nestled in the steep hillside along the east edge of Campbell Road facing Okanagan Lake.

It’s a far cry from the ill-fated Blackmun Bay project, a controversial 550 condo and townhouse unit project with a hotel, that Calgary’s Landstar Development Corporation was forced to scrap back in 2019.

“We have listened to members of administration, members of council and members of the public, in order to make the changes we were told they would like to see,” said Landstar Development vice-president Robert Moskovitz.

According to Moskovitz, the new scaled-down SolAqua housing proposal is a direct result of that consultation.

“This is something that, we believe, much better fits within West Kelowna,” Moskovitz told Global News.

“There are numerous other developments in West Kelowna and in fact, in and around the Okanagan that would be very similar.”

Still, an informal survey of area residents by the Casa Loma community association says opposition still exists.

“We polled just under 300 residents and got a 67 per cent response rate,” said Casa Loma Community Association president Ryan Holt.

In the recent survey, Holt says three-quarters of those who responded were against the SolAqua townhomes development.

“I think there are still some concerns with the fact that Casa Loma is a one-road-in, one-road-out community,” Holt said, a community that feels that it’s being inundated by development.

“Directly to the north in Shelter Bay, there are 108 townhomes being built at the moment,” Holt explained.

“There are plans for apartment buildings in there as well so that compounds things.”

Holt says he’ll bring the community association’s concerns to West Kelowna city council when a public hearing for a zoning bylaw change that would allow for a development permit application is scheduled.