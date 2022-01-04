Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with sexual assault involving girl, 13: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 4:05 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing sex-related charges involving a girl following an investigation by police.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Dec. 30, 2021, police were made aware of incidents over a period of several months involving a 13-year-old girl.

The investigation led to arrest of one man, police said Tuesday.

Harshitkumar Patel, 30, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Dec. 31, at which time he was released.

He is scheduled to make another court appearance in Peterborough on Jan. 13.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
