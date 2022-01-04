Peterborough man charged with sexual assault involving girl, 13: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing sex-related charges involving a girl following an investigation by police.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Dec. 30, 2021, police were made aware of incidents over a period of several months involving a 13-year-old girl.

The investigation led to arrest of one man, police said Tuesday.

Harshitkumar Patel, 30, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Dec. 31, at which time he was released.

He is scheduled to make another court appearance in Peterborough on Jan. 13.

Story continues below advertisement