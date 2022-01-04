Kingston Health Sciences Centre outlines new guidelines for COVID-19 testing

Send this page to someone via email

Amid spiking Omicron cases, and to make sure those who require tests the most have access to them, Kingston Health Sciences Centre has updated its eligibility requirements for COVID-19 testing at the Beechgrove Assessment Centre.

Effective immediately, only the following will be eligible for testing:

Symptomatic people who fall into the following categories: Patient-facing health-care workers Staff, residents, essential care providers, and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings, including long-term care, retirement homes, group homes, shelters, hospices, and correctional institutions Outpatients for whom COVID-19 treatment is being considered Individuals who are unhoused or homeless



High-risk contacts and asymptomatic/symptomatic people in the context of confirmed or suspected outbreaks in high-risk settings, including hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes as directed by the local public health unit

People who are from First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities and individuals travelling into these communities for work

The hospital says elementary and high school students and staff are able to drop off their at-home PCR tests at the assessment centre.

