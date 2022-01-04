Hospitalizations reach 251 people in Manitoba, record 1,751 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 case numbers in Manitoba continued to climb Tuesday, as did hospitalizations, according to the latest details from provincial public health officials.

Tuesday’s numbers included 1,757 new cases — another record — two deaths, and a further 23 new hospitalizations since Monday, bringing the number of Manitobans in hospital with the virus to 251.

Of those in hospital as a result of the virus, 32 are in intensive care, no change from numbers reported Monday.

According to health officials, the province-wide test positivity rate has risen to 39.5 per cent, up 2.3 per cent from 24 hours earlier and nearly twice the 21.9 per cent reported just a week ago.

Story continues below advertisement

3:48 Manitoba Nurses Union on COVID-19 cases Manitoba Nurses Union on COVID-19 cases

There are now 17,076 active cases of COVID-19 reported across the province, 10,530 more than a week ago.

The majority of Monday’s new cases — 1,350 infections — were found in the Winnipeg Health region.

Another 122 cases were reported in the Southern Health region, 73 were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 60 were reported in the Northern Health region and 152 were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Health officials have warned the daily numbers reported by the province are likely incomplete, due to a backlog in processing test samples.

Story continues below advertisement

2:49 Growing COVID-19 outbreak at Stony Mountain Institution Growing COVID-19 outbreak at Stony Mountain Institution

Public health officials have also told Manitobans if they are young and healthy to not get tested and stay home and isolate to help alleviate demand.

Health data shows 4,424 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed in Manitoba on Monday.

Read more: Manitoba teachers await answers from province on potential remote learning

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 87,263 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 68,787 have since recovered, according to health data.

Manitoba has reported 1,400 deaths connected with the virus, according to a tally kept on the province’s COVID-19 dashboard.

–With files from Shane Gibson

Story continues below advertisement