Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital’s Davies 5 unit

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 1:46 pm
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital’s Davies 5 unit - image View image in full screen
Global News

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on the Davies 5 unit of Kingston General Hospital after two patients tested positive for the virus.

The hospital says the unit is under quarantine and closed to admissions and visitors.

The hospital says it is in the process of notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak, and is completing contract tracing and testing through the unit.

