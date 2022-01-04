Menu

Crime

Progress Pride flag burned, London, Ont. police seek 2 suspects

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 4, 2022 2:39 pm
London police are looking for suspects in a property damage investigation involving a Progress Pride flag.
London police are looking for suspects in a property damage investigation involving a Progress Pride flag. via the London Police Service

London, Ont., police have released surveillance images obtained as part of an investigation into the removal and damage of a Progress Pride flag in the city’s northwest end.

The burned remnants of the flag, which is like the rainbow Pride flag but also includes elements to acknowledge people of colour and the transgender community, were located by a citizen along Aldersbrook Road, west of Wonderland Road, Monday morning.

Read more: Teen facing charges tied to theft of Pride flag from Hamilton residence

Police believe that the flag was taken from a home on Winding Woods Road, off of Aldersbrook Road, at some point between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Trending Stories

Video surveillance was obtained from neighbouring homes and police have released images of two suspects. One of the suspects was wearing beige pants, a hooded sweater in a light colour, a dark jacket and dark footwear while the other was wearing dark clothing and a hooded sweater.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

