Police looking to ID two suspects wanted for shooting at Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto police say they are seeking the public’s assistance to identify two men wanted in connection with a shooting downtown at Yonge-Dundas Square in December.

The shooting happened during the early hours on Dec. 12 when the two suspects approached another group who were standing in the square, police said.

The two men allegedly tried to rob the group when a physical altercation ensued, investigators said.

Police said one of the suspects fired a gun and a group member was shot in the chest. The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

During the investigation, police learned that just before the shooting the men were seen inside of a gas station convenience store in the area.

Investigators are looking to identify the suspects and have released their photos.

View image in full screen Police release photos of suspects investigators are looking to identify. Toronto Police

