St. Lawrence College programming largely unaffected by provincial announcement

Kingston’s St. Lawrence College says the effects of Monday’s provincial announcement will have minimal effects on plans for the winter semester.

The college had previously announced it would move many of its programs online to begin the year.

College officials do note, however, that on-campus workshops and labs will still be delivered in person.

Once in-person learning resumes, the college says its food services will operate at reduced hours, and cafeteria seating will be reduced.

SLC campuses are closed to the public as well, with only students and staff allowed to enter.

“We’re asking everyone in our community for continued patience and respect during this time, as our teams will be working to adjust while making sure student needs are supported,” said Glenn Vollebregt, the college’s president and chief executive.

“We have been helping our students succeed in spite of ever-changing circumstances for close to two years now, and our vaccination policy means anyone coming to campus has been fully vaccinated, adding a further measure of protection. For January, we want to ensure we all do our part to reduce strain on community healthcare resources,” he said.