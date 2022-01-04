Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

St. Lawrence College programming largely unaffected by provincial announcement

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 10:22 am
St. Lawrence College programming largely unaffected by provincial announcement - image View image in full screen
Global News

Kingston’s St. Lawrence College says the effects of Monday’s provincial announcement will have minimal effects on plans for the winter semester.

The college had previously announced it would move many of its programs online to begin the year.

College officials do note, however, that on-campus workshops and labs will still be delivered in person.

Read more: St. Lawrence College moves exams to ‘alternate delivery’ as COVID-19 cases rise

Once in-person learning resumes, the college says its food services will operate at reduced hours, and cafeteria seating will be reduced.

SLC campuses are closed to the public as well, with only students and staff allowed to enter.

Trending Stories

“We’re asking everyone in our community for continued patience and respect during this time, as our teams will be working to adjust while making sure student needs are supported,” said Glenn Vollebregt, the college’s president and chief executive.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'PM Trudeau receives COVID-19 booster' PM Trudeau receives COVID-19 booster
PM Trudeau receives COVID-19 booster

“We have been helping our students succeed in spite of ever-changing circumstances for close to two years now, and our vaccination policy means anyone coming to campus has been fully vaccinated, adding a further measure of protection. For January, we want to ensure we all do our part to reduce strain on community healthcare resources,” he said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagGlobal News tagKingston tagBrockville tagSt. Lawrence College tagCornwall tagalternate programming tagprogramming st. lawrence college tagslc campus tagst. lawrence college covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers