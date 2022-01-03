Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. hockey community mourns loss of couple killed when a tree fell on their home

By Amy Judd & Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 12:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Pair killed after tree falls onto home in West Vancouver' Pair killed after tree falls onto home in West Vancouver
A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s are dead after a tree toppled onto a home in Horseshoe Bay overnight.

The local hockey community is mourning the loss of a well-known couple who were killed after a tree fell on their home this weekend.

Early Sunday morning a wind storm caused a tree to come crashing down onto a home in Horseshoe Bay.

The West Vancouver Minor Hockey Association has identified the victims as former president Mike Sharp and his wife Caroline.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Tragic accident’ — Two dead after large tree falls on house in Horseshoe Bay, B.C.

The organization said Sharp was a “selfless leader and a true gentleman.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Underground parkade at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal buckles' Underground parkade at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal buckles
Underground parkade at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal buckles

Friend and former teammate, Patrick Hogan, said in a FB post that “Mike was the heart and soul of the dressing room, always ready with a smile and story from his and Caroline’s travels around the world.

“Thinking back now, it was always Sharpie that let us know when someone in the room was going through a tough time personally, so we could help each other out or lend an ear. They will be missed.”

West Vancouver police called it a “tragic accident.”

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbours were feeling too upset to speak on the record but told Global News that the couple had lived in their house for about 20 years and will be missed.

They also said the couple’s son lived with them, but he was staying at a friend’s house the night the tree came down.

West Vancouver police found downed power wires and ruptured gas lines at the residence as a result of the uprooted tree.

A tree removal service has been hired to bring in a crane to remove the giant tree and specialists will have to certify the home is stable before the bodies can be recovered.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
west vancouver tagwest vancouver police tagCaroline Sharp tagMike Sharp tagTree fatal West Van tagWest Vancouver Minor Hockey Association tagWest Vancouver tree falls tagWest Vancouver tree fatal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers