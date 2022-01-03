Lindsay police make weekend arrests for impaired driving, theft and mischief

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay, Ont., made several arrests over the New Year’s weekend.

In one incident on New Year’s Day, around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver. The suspect vehicle was located on Riverside Drive. Police say officers determined the driver was impaired.

Larry Greves, 69, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Ops Township), was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 10.

Mischief

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a man damaging property on Kent Street West. Police say they located an “agitated” man who was pulling apart and smashing decorative stonework from the front of a business.

Blake Lanham, 30, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Ops Township), was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 10.

Theft

On Saturday around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a reported theft at a Kent Street West business after staff reported that a woman had concealed items in her coat and purse and attempted to leave without paying.

Staff stopped the suspect and called police, who investigated and arrested the woman, who was wanted on a warrant for breach of probation, police say.

Aleshia Nelson, 29, of Lindsay, was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of probation.

She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 10.